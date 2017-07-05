501.5

National News

Eastern League

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 11:31 pm 07/05/2017 11:31pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 56 28 .667
Reading (Phillies) 50 32 .610 5
Binghamton (Mets) 45 35 .563 9
Portland (Red Sox) 37 43 .463 17
Hartford (Rockies) 36 47 .434 19½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 34 50 .405 22
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Indians) 42 38 .525
Bowie (Orioles) 44 41 .518 ½
Altoona (Pirates) 42 40 .512 1
Erie (Tigers) 40 43 .482
Harrisburg (Nationals) 35 49 .417 9
Richmond (Giants) 34 49 .410

___

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie 4, Hartford 3, 12 innings

Harrisburg 7, Akron 3

Erie at Richmond, ppd.

Binghamton 4, Altoona 3

New Hampshire 2, Portland 0

Trenton 8, Reading 2

Bowie 7, Hartford 2

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.

Reading at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reading at Portland, TBD

Reading at Portland, 5 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

