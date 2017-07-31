501.5
Eastern League

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 7:01 pm 07/31/2017 07:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 72 34 .679
Binghamton (Mets) 59 45 .567 12
Reading (Phillies) 57 48 .543 14½
Portland (Red Sox) 49 56 .467 22½
Hartford (Rockies) 48 58 .453 24
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 43 64 .402 29½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 57 50 .533
Altoona (Pirates) 54 51 .514 2
Erie (Tigers) 54 52 .509
Akron (Indians) 51 54 .486 5
Richmond (Giants) 46 60 .434 10½
Harrisburg (Nationals) 44 62 .415 12½

___

Monday’s Games

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.

Bowie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowie at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

