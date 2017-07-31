Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|72
|34
|.679
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|59
|45
|.567
|12
|Reading (Phillies)
|57
|48
|.543
|14½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|49
|56
|.467
|22½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|48
|58
|.453
|24
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|43
|64
|.402
|29½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|57
|50
|.533
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|54
|51
|.514
|2
|Erie (Tigers)
|54
|52
|.509
|2½
|Akron (Indians)
|51
|54
|.486
|5
|Richmond (Giants)
|46
|60
|.434
|10½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|44
|62
|.415
|12½
Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.
Bowie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
