Eastern League

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 7:01 pm 07/30/2017 07:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 71 34 .676
Binghamton (Mets) 59 45 .567 11½
Reading (Phillies) 57 48 .543 14
Portland (Red Sox) 49 56 .467 22
Hartford (Rockies) 48 58 .453 23½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 43 64 .402 29
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 57 50 .533
Altoona (Pirates) 54 50 .519
Erie (Tigers) 54 52 .509
Akron (Indians) 51 54 .486 5
Richmond (Giants) 46 60 .434 10½
Harrisburg (Nationals) 44 62 .415 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Richmond 3, Erie 2

New Hampshire 3, Binghamton 2, 11 innings

Bowie 5, Akron 2

Harrisburg 11, Portland 9

Reading 10, Hartford 4

Bowie 5, Akron 3

Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 7 p.m.

Bowie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

