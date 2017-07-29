Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|71
|33
|.683
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|58
|44
|.569
|12
|Reading (Phillies)
|55
|48
|.534
|15½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|48
|55
|.466
|22½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|48
|56
|.462
|23
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|42
|63
|.400
|29½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|55
|49
|.529
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|54
|50
|.519
|1
|Altoona (Pirates)
|53
|50
|.515
|1½
|Akron (Indians)
|50
|52
|.490
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|44
|60
|.423
|11
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|43
|61
|.413
|12
___
Trenton 8, Altoona 7
Portland 9, Harrisburg 3
Richmond 3, Erie 0
Bowie 21, Akron 1
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 7:15 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 7:41 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 7:49 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, TBD
Erie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.