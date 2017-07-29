501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Eastern League

Eastern League

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 9:01 pm 07/29/2017 09:01pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 71 33 .683
Binghamton (Mets) 58 44 .569 12
Reading (Phillies) 55 48 .534 15½
Portland (Red Sox) 48 55 .466 22½
Hartford (Rockies) 48 56 .462 23
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 42 63 .400 29½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 55 49 .529
Erie (Tigers) 54 50 .519 1
Altoona (Pirates) 53 50 .515
Akron (Indians) 50 52 .490 4
Richmond (Giants) 44 60 .423 11
Harrisburg (Nationals) 43 61 .413 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Trenton 8, Altoona 7

Portland 9, Harrisburg 3

Richmond 3, Erie 0

Bowie 21, Akron 1

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 7:41 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 7:49 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Bowie, TBD

Erie at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?