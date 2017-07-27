Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 70 33 .680 — Binghamton (Mets) 57 44 .564 12 Reading (Phillies) 55 47 .539 14½ Portland (Red Sox) 47 54 .465 22 Hartford (Rockies) 47 56 .456 23 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 42 62 .404 28½ Western Division W L Pct. GB Erie (Tigers) 54 48 .529 — Bowie (Orioles) 54 49 .524 ½ Altoona (Pirates) 53 49 .520 1 Akron (Indians) 50 51 .495 3½ Richmond (Giants) 42 60 .412 12 Harrisburg (Nationals) 42 60 .412 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Erie 5, Richmond 3

Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 4

Harrisburg 4, Portland 3

Trenton 5, Altoona 4

Reading 3, Hartford 1

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trenton at Altoona, TBD

Erie at Richmond, TBD

Trenton at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

