Eastern League

|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|70
|33
|.680
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|57
|44
|.564
|12
|Reading (Phillies)
|55
|47
|.539
|14½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|47
|54
|.465
|22
|Hartford (Rockies)
|47
|56
|.456
|23
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|42
|62
|.404
|28½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Tigers)
|54
|48
|.529
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|54
|49
|.524
|½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|53
|49
|.520
|1
|Akron (Indians)
|50
|51
|.495
|3½
|Richmond (Giants)
|42
|60
|.412
|12
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|42
|60
|.412
|12
Erie 5, Richmond 3
Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 4
Harrisburg 4, Portland 3
Trenton 5, Altoona 4
Reading 3, Hartford 1
Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, TBD
Erie at Richmond, TBD
Trenton at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
