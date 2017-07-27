Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 10:02 pm 07/27/2017 10:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 70 33 .680
Binghamton (Mets) 57 44 .564 12
Reading (Phillies) 55 47 .539 14½
Portland (Red Sox) 47 54 .465 22
Hartford (Rockies) 47 56 .456 23
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 42 62 .404 28½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Erie (Tigers) 54 48 .529
Bowie (Orioles) 54 49 .524 ½
Altoona (Pirates) 53 49 .520 1
Akron (Indians) 50 51 .495
Richmond (Giants) 42 60 .412 12
Harrisburg (Nationals) 42 60 .412 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Erie 5, Richmond 3

Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 4

Harrisburg 4, Portland 3

Trenton 5, Altoona 4

Reading 3, Hartford 1

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trenton at Altoona, TBD

Erie at Richmond, TBD

Trenton at Altoona, 4:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

