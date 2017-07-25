Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|68
|33
|.673
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|55
|44
|.556
|12
|Reading (Phillies)
|54
|46
|.540
|13½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|47
|54
|.465
|21
|Portland (Red Sox)
|46
|54
|.460
|21½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|42
|60
|.412
|26½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|54
|48
|.529
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|52
|48
|.520
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|52
|48
|.520
|1
|Akron (Indians)
|50
|50
|.500
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|42
|58
|.420
|11
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|41
|60
|.406
|12½
___
Trenton 7, Hartford 1
Akron 1, Binghamton 0
Richmond 6, Harrisburg 0
Trenton 4, Hartford 0
Altoona 2, Reading 1
Erie 4, Bowie 3
New Hampshire 11, Portland 10
Binghamton 6, Akron 0
Hartford at Trenton, 11 a.m.
Altoona at Reading, 12:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 12:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 12:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
