Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 68 33 .673 — Binghamton (Mets) 55 44 .556 12 Reading (Phillies) 54 46 .540 13½ Hartford (Rockies) 47 54 .465 21 Portland (Red Sox) 46 54 .460 21½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 42 60 .412 26½ Western Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Orioles) 54 48 .529 — Altoona (Pirates) 52 48 .520 1 Erie (Tigers) 52 48 .520 1 Akron (Indians) 50 50 .500 3 Richmond (Giants) 42 58 .420 11 Harrisburg (Nationals) 41 60 .406 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Trenton 7, Hartford 1

Akron 1, Binghamton 0

Richmond 6, Harrisburg 0

Trenton 4, Hartford 0

Altoona 2, Reading 1

Erie 4, Bowie 3

New Hampshire 11, Portland 10

Binghamton 6, Akron 0

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Trenton, 11 a.m.

Altoona at Reading, 12:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 12:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

