Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 66 33 .667 — Binghamton (Mets) 54 43 .557 11 Reading (Phillies) 54 45 .545 12 Hartford (Rockies) 47 52 .475 19 Portland (Red Sox) 46 53 .465 20 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 41 60 .406 26 Western Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Orioles) 54 47 .535 — Erie (Tigers) 51 48 .515 2 Altoona (Pirates) 51 48 .515 2 Akron (Indians) 49 49 .500 3½ Richmond (Giants) 41 58 .414 12 Harrisburg (Nationals) 41 59 .410 12½

___

Monday’s Games

Richmond 5, Harrisburg 4

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona 2, Reading 0

Binghamton 9, Akron 3

Bowie 5, Erie 1

Portland 8, New Hampshire 4

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Akron, TBD

Binghamton at Akron, 5:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Trenton, 11 a.m.

Altoona at Reading, 12:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 12:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

