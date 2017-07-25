Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|66
|33
|.667
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|54
|43
|.557
|11
|Reading (Phillies)
|54
|45
|.545
|12
|Hartford (Rockies)
|47
|52
|.475
|19
|Portland (Red Sox)
|46
|53
|.465
|20
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|41
|60
|.406
|26
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|54
|47
|.535
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|51
|48
|.515
|2
|Altoona (Pirates)
|51
|48
|.515
|2
|Akron (Indians)
|49
|49
|.500
|3½
|Richmond (Giants)
|41
|58
|.414
|12
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|41
|59
|.410
|12½
___
Richmond 5, Harrisburg 4
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona 2, Reading 0
Binghamton 9, Akron 3
Bowie 5, Erie 1
Portland 8, New Hampshire 4
Binghamton at Akron, TBD
Binghamton at Akron, 5:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 11 a.m.
Altoona at Reading, 12:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 12:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 12:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.