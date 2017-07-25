Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 1:31 am 07/25/2017 01:31am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 66 33 .667
Binghamton (Mets) 54 43 .557 11
Reading (Phillies) 54 45 .545 12
Hartford (Rockies) 47 52 .475 19
Portland (Red Sox) 46 53 .465 20
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 41 60 .406 26
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 54 47 .535
Erie (Tigers) 51 48 .515 2
Altoona (Pirates) 51 48 .515 2
Akron (Indians) 49 49 .500
Richmond (Giants) 41 58 .414 12
Harrisburg (Nationals) 41 59 .410 12½

___

Monday’s Games

Richmond 5, Harrisburg 4

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona 2, Reading 0

Binghamton 9, Akron 3

Bowie 5, Erie 1

Portland 8, New Hampshire 4

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Akron, TBD

Binghamton at Akron, 5:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Trenton, 11 a.m.

Altoona at Reading, 12:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 12:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

