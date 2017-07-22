Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|65
|32
|.670
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|54
|43
|.557
|11
|Binghamton (Mets)
|52
|43
|.547
|12
|Hartford (Rockies)
|47
|51
|.480
|18½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|44
|53
|.454
|21
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|40
|58
|.408
|25½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|52
|46
|.531
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|50
|47
|.515
|1½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|49
|47
|.510
|2
|Akron (Indians)
|49
|47
|.510
|2
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|41
|57
|.418
|11
|Richmond (Giants)
|39
|58
|.402
|12½
___
Harrisburg 7, Binghamton 3
Hartford 5, Portland 0
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie 5, Reading 1
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron 5, Richmond 4
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 5 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 5:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
