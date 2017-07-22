501.5
Eastern League

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 7:01 pm 07/22/2017 07:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 65 32 .670
Reading (Phillies) 54 42 .563 10½
Binghamton (Mets) 52 42 .553 11½
Hartford (Rockies) 46 51 .474 19
Portland (Red Sox) 44 52 .458 20½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 40 58 .408 25½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 52 46 .531
Altoona (Pirates) 49 47 .510 2
Erie (Tigers) 49 47 .510 2
Akron (Indians) 48 47 .505
Harrisburg (Nationals) 40 57 .412 11½
Richmond (Giants) 39 57 .406 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 5 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

