Eastern League

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 9:01 pm 07/21/2017 09:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 65 31 .677
Binghamton (Mets) 52 41 .559 11½
Reading (Phillies) 53 42 .558 11½
Hartford (Rockies) 45 51 .469 20
Portland (Red Sox) 44 51 .463 20½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 39 58 .402 26½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 51 46 .526
Altoona (Pirates) 49 46 .516 1
Erie (Tigers) 49 46 .516 1
Akron (Indians) 47 47 .500
Richmond (Giants) 39 56 .411 11
Harrisburg (Nationals) 39 57 .406 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Hartford 2, Portland 0

Binghamton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Portland, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 2:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 5 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 5:05 p.m.

