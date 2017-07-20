Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|65
|31
|.677
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|52
|41
|.559
|11½
|Reading (Phillies)
|53
|42
|.558
|11½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|44
|50
|.468
|20
|Hartford (Rockies)
|44
|51
|.463
|20½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|39
|58
|.402
|26½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|51
|46
|.526
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|49
|46
|.516
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|49
|46
|.516
|1
|Akron (Indians)
|47
|47
|.500
|2½
|Richmond (Giants)
|39
|56
|.411
|11
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|39
|57
|.406
|11½
___
Harrisburg 6, Binghamton 4
Portland 12, Hartford 6
Trenton 3, New Hampshire 1
Bowie 7, Altoona 6
Reading 6, Erie 3
Akron 4, Richmond 3
Hartford at Portland, TBD
Hartford at Portland, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
