Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|61
|31
|.663
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|50
|38
|.568
|9
|Reading (Phillies)
|51
|40
|.560
|9½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|43
|47
|.478
|17
|Hartford (Rockies)
|41
|50
|.451
|19½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|37
|56
|.398
|24½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|49
|43
|.533
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|47
|43
|.522
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|47
|44
|.516
|1½
|Akron (Indians)
|44
|45
|.494
|3½
|Richmond (Giants)
|38
|53
|.418
|10½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|37
|55
|.402
|12
___
Richmond 6, Harrisburg 2
Erie 6, Akron 1
New Hampshire 10, Portland 3
Hartford 5, Trenton 4
Binghamton 7, Reading 5
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
