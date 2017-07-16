Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 7:01 pm 07/16/2017 07:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 61 31 .663
Binghamton (Mets) 50 38 .568 9
Reading (Phillies) 51 40 .560
Portland (Red Sox) 43 47 .478 17
Hartford (Rockies) 41 50 .451 19½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 37 56 .398 24½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 49 43 .533
Altoona (Pirates) 47 43 .522 1
Erie (Tigers) 47 44 .516
Akron (Indians) 44 45 .494
Richmond (Giants) 38 53 .418 10½
Harrisburg (Nationals) 37 55 .402 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Richmond 6, Harrisburg 2

Erie 6, Akron 1

New Hampshire 10, Portland 3

Hartford 5, Trenton 4

Binghamton 7, Reading 5

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Akron at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

