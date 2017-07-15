Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|61
|29
|.678
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|51
|39
|.567
|10
|Binghamton (Mets)
|49
|38
|.563
|10½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|43
|45
|.489
|17
|Hartford (Rockies)
|39
|50
|.438
|21½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|35
|56
|.385
|26½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|49
|42
|.538
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|46
|43
|.517
|2
|Erie (Tigers)
|46
|44
|.511
|2½
|Akron (Indians)
|44
|44
|.500
|3½
|Richmond (Giants)
|37
|53
|.411
|11½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|37
|54
|.407
|12
___
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg 5, Richmond 2
Portland 2, New Hampshire 1
Binghamton 5, Reading 3
Trenton at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.
Erie 15, Akron 1
Portland at New Hampshire, 8:38 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.