Eastern League

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 10:01 pm 07/15/2017 10:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 61 29 .678
Reading (Phillies) 51 39 .567 10
Binghamton (Mets) 49 38 .563 10½
Portland (Red Sox) 43 45 .489 17
Hartford (Rockies) 39 50 .438 21½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 35 56 .385 26½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 49 42 .538
Altoona (Pirates) 46 43 .517 2
Erie (Tigers) 46 44 .511
Akron (Indians) 44 44 .500
Richmond (Giants) 37 53 .411 11½
Harrisburg (Nationals) 37 54 .407 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg 5, Richmond 2

Portland 2, New Hampshire 1

Binghamton 5, Reading 3

Trenton at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

Erie 15, Akron 1

Portland at New Hampshire, 8:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Akron at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Federal News Radio


