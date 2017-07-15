Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|61
|29
|.678
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|51
|38
|.573
|9½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|48
|38
|.558
|11
|Portland (Red Sox)
|42
|45
|.483
|17½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|39
|50
|.438
|21½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|35
|55
|.389
|26
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|49
|42
|.538
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|46
|43
|.517
|2
|Erie (Tigers)
|45
|44
|.506
|3
|Akron (Indians)
|44
|43
|.506
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|37
|52
|.416
|11
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|36
|54
|.400
|12½
___
Portland at New Hampshire, TBD
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
