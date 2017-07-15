Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 7:01 pm 07/15/2017 07:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 61 29 .678
Reading (Phillies) 51 38 .573
Binghamton (Mets) 48 38 .558 11
Portland (Red Sox) 42 45 .483 17½
Hartford (Rockies) 39 50 .438 21½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 35 55 .389 26
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 49 42 .538
Altoona (Pirates) 46 43 .517 2
Erie (Tigers) 45 44 .506 3
Akron (Indians) 44 43 .506 3
Richmond (Giants) 37 52 .416 11
Harrisburg (Nationals) 36 54 .400 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, TBD

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Akron at Binghamton, 5:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Trenton at Portland, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

