501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Eastern League

Eastern League

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 10:01 pm 07/14/2017 10:01pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 61 29 .678
Reading (Phillies) 51 37 .580 9
Binghamton (Mets) 47 38 .553 11½
Portland (Red Sox) 42 44 .488 17
Hartford (Rockies) 39 50 .438 21½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 34 55 .382 26½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 48 42 .533
Altoona (Pirates) 46 42 .523 1
Erie (Tigers) 45 44 .506
Akron (Indians) 44 43 .506
Richmond (Giants) 36 52 .409 11
Harrisburg (Nationals) 36 53 .404 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Erie 6, Akron 5

Binghamton 2, Reading 1

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 3

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford 2, Trenton 1

Saturday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, TBD

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?