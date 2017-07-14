Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|61
|29
|.678
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|51
|37
|.580
|9
|Binghamton (Mets)
|47
|38
|.553
|11½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|42
|44
|.488
|17
|Hartford (Rockies)
|39
|50
|.438
|21½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|34
|55
|.382
|26½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|48
|42
|.533
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|46
|42
|.523
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|45
|44
|.506
|2½
|Akron (Indians)
|44
|43
|.506
|2½
|Richmond (Giants)
|36
|52
|.409
|11
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|36
|53
|.404
|11½
___
Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Erie 6, Akron 5
Binghamton 2, Reading 1
Richmond 4, Harrisburg 3
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford 2, Trenton 1
Portland at New Hampshire, TBD
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.