Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|61
|28
|.685
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|51
|37
|.580
|9½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|47
|38
|.553
|12
|Portland (Red Sox)
|42
|44
|.488
|17½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|38
|50
|.432
|22½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|34
|55
|.382
|27
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|48
|42
|.533
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|46
|42
|.523
|1
|Akron (Indians)
|44
|42
|.512
|2
|Erie (Tigers)
|44
|44
|.500
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|36
|52
|.409
|11
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|36
|53
|.404
|11½
___
Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, TBD
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
