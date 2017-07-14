Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 7:01 pm 07/14/2017 07:01pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 61 28 .685
Reading (Phillies) 51 37 .580
Binghamton (Mets) 47 38 .553 12
Portland (Red Sox) 42 44 .488 17½
Hartford (Rockies) 38 50 .432 22½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 34 55 .382 27
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 48 42 .533
Altoona (Pirates) 46 42 .523 1
Akron (Indians) 44 42 .512 2
Erie (Tigers) 44 44 .500 3
Richmond (Giants) 36 52 .409 11
Harrisburg (Nationals) 36 53 .404 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, TBD

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

