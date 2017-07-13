Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 10:02 pm 07/13/2017 10:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 60 28 .682
Reading (Phillies) 51 36 .586
Binghamton (Mets) 46 38 .548 12
Portland (Red Sox) 42 44 .488 17
Hartford (Rockies) 38 49 .437 21½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 34 55 .382 26½
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 46 41 .529
Bowie (Orioles) 47 42 .528
Akron (Indians) 44 42 .512
Erie (Tigers) 44 44 .500
Richmond (Giants) 36 52 .409 10½
Harrisburg (Nationals) 36 53 .404 11

___

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg 8, Richmond 6

Bowie 4, Altoona 3

Erie 9, Akron 4

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Portland 6, New Hampshire 1

Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, TBD

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

