Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|60
|28
|.682
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|51
|36
|.586
|8½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|46
|38
|.548
|12
|Portland (Red Sox)
|42
|44
|.488
|17
|Hartford (Rockies)
|38
|49
|.437
|21½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|34
|55
|.382
|26½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|46
|41
|.529
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|47
|42
|.528
|—
|Akron (Indians)
|44
|42
|.512
|1½
|Erie (Tigers)
|44
|44
|.500
|2½
|Richmond (Giants)
|36
|52
|.409
|10½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|36
|53
|.404
|11
___
Harrisburg 8, Richmond 6
Bowie 4, Altoona 3
Erie 9, Akron 4
Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Portland 6, New Hampshire 1
Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, TBD
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
