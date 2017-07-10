501.5
2 earthquakes hit Alaska, but no damage reported so far

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 2:27 am 07/10/2017 02:27am
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Two earthquakes have hit Alaska, one on the state’s northern end and another in the south.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says a magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck a spot 64.3 miles (103.8 kilometers) northeast of Arctic Village, a community of about 150 people, at 10:02 p.m. Sunday Alaska time.

Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 4.1 earthquake has hit southern Alaska, but there are no reports of damage.

The center says the earthquake struck the Cook inlet region at 8:32 p.m. Sunday Alaska time and had an epicenter about 34 miles (54 kilometers) east of Pedro Bay. The center says the earthquake had a depth of about 66 miles (105 kilometers).

The center says the earthquake was felt in Kenai Peninsula communities and as far as Anchorage.

