Driver charged in 4-vehicle NYC crash that killed 2, hurt 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a New Jersey man has been charged in a four-vehicle crash in New York City that left two people dead and seven others injured.

Authorities say 33-year-old Andrew Shakespeare, of Roselle, was driving on Grand Central Parkway in Queens early Sunday when he sideswiped a car and lost control of his SUV.

Police say the sport utility vehicle crossed three lanes and hit another SUV, causing both vehicles to hit a guardrail, cross the parkway and roll over. Shakespeare’s vehicle then hit another SUV.

Killed were two of Shakespeare’s four passengers, 16-year-old Akeam Grant and 34-year-old Layon Campbell, both of Brooklyn.

Shakespeare faces charges including DWI and vehicular manslaughter. It couldn’t be determined if he has a lawyer.

He and six people in the other vehicles were injured.

