Dozens of cats die in house fire; 1 child, 3 adults escape

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 8:19 am 07/11/2017 08:19am
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Fire officials say dozens of cats were killed and five were rescued during a house fire in Connecticut.

West Shore Fire Chief Stephen Scafariello says multiple fire departments responded to the blaze at a West Haven home Monday afternoon.

Scafariello says three adults and one child were able to escape unharmed, but he estimates 40 cats died from smoke inhalation.

The house has significant damage and has been deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is helping the residents find temporary housing.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area as the fire is still under investigation.

