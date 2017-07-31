501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Dog the Bounty Hunter…

Dog the Bounty Hunter joins legal fight against bail reform

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 12:46 pm 07/31/2017 12:46pm
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The former star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” is joining a legal effort to have New Jersey’s new bail rules thrown out.

Duane “Dog” Chapman spoke Monday during a news conference at the federal court building in Trenton, where lawyers announced a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a man who was fatally shot in April.

The suit’s defendants include Gov. Chris Christie and state Attorney General Christopher Porrino.

It claims the gunman wasn’t detained because of bail reforms that went into effect this year and were championed by the Republican governor.

Proponents of the reforms say they help keep defendants from being stuck in jail mainly because they can’t afford bail.

This is at least the second lawsuit from the bail industry trying to overturn the changes.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?