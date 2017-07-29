501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Dog finds help for…

Dog finds help for 2 Utah girls struck by lightning

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 2:57 pm 07/29/2017 02:57pm
Share

BEAVER, Utah (AP) — Two girls are recovering from a lightning strike after their dog brought help to the mountainside scene in Utah.

Authorities say the girls, ages 8 and 16, were crossing a meadow to explore during a family camping trip when the lightning hit Friday morning.

The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office says the dog ran back to the campsite and alerted family members. They followed the dog back to the unconscious girls.

The Deseret News (http://bit.ly/2v9P0qX ) reports that a Utah Department of Public helicopter that happened to be in the area for a biological study flew the girls to a hospital.

The 8-year-old suffered critical injuries, and the 16-year-old suffered serious injuries.

They were later flown to hospitals in Salt Lake City, about 200 miles (321 kilometers) north of Beaver.

Authorities did not name the dog’s breed.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?