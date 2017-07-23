501.5
Doctor whose dog bit off girl’s ear under fire again

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 4:40 pm 07/23/2017 04:40pm
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey doctor whose dog bit off a young girl’s ear in 2009 is facing allegations that his new dogs are terrorizing the neighborhood in a leafy suburb of Philadelphia.

Two neighbors have reported run-ins with Robert Taffet’s dogs in Haddonfield to local authorities, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported (http://bit.ly/2uNQYgD).

One neighbor filed a police report after he said one of Taffet’s dogs came charging at him while he was walking his own dog. A second neighbor said three of Taffet’s dogs, two Kangals and a black Labrador, attacked her and her dog.

The orthopedic surgeon told the newspaper the incidents were not as severe as described. His wife was cited for having three dogs not properly registered.

“There have been many, many dog bites in the town of Haddonfield that have not been reported to the police or, even if they were reported to the police, they didn’t make the newspaper,” Taffet said.

Neighbors thought that problems with Taffet’s dogs would end after he had the Rhodesian Ridgeback that bit the girl euthanized, a process that was filmed for an HBO documentary.

But they said the new incidents happened last month.

“You can’t stay quiet,” said Julie Hughes, the woman who said the dogs attacked her and her dog. “I was never raised to not seek the truth and do what’s right. And you can’t do this to neighbors — it’s irresponsible and it’s disrespectful.”

A town commissioner says they are examining whether to work out an agreement with the Taffet family or pass an ordinance against irresponsible dog owners or dangerous dogs.

