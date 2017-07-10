Diver talks about alligator attack: ‘He still didn’t let go’

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A 51-year-old Florida man diving for golf balls in a lake has told a TV station that the reptile grabbed his arm and wouldn’t let go so he started punching it in the eyes.

Scott Lahodik told Fox 13 that he was diving on Friday and felt the alligator clamp onto his arm.

He said he punched the gator in the eyes, managed to get out of the water and hop in a golf cart so he could seek medical assistance. He has 400 stitches and staples in his arm and thinks his diving days are over.

Lahodik said he’d made a career diving for golf balls since he retired from the military in 1988.

