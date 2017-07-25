“Detroit” director, stars hope film spurs talk about race

DETROIT (AP) — The actors and filmmakers from “Detroit” say they hope the new movie about the deadly 1967 riot in the city spurs a dialogue about race in America.

Director Kathryn Bigelow was among those who walked the red carpet ahead of the film’s premiere Tuesday evening in its namesake city.

The Oscar winner says the movie “created an opportunity to humanize the unthinkable.”

Out Aug. 4, “Detroit” takes place amid the uprising of African-Americans sparked by a police raid of an after-hours club. The riot left 43 dead and led to the deployment of National Guardsmen to a city in flames.

Actor Anthony Mackie says the film gives people the chance to know “where we were, see where we are and from this point do something different.”

