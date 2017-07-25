501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » "Detroit" director, stars hope…

“Detroit” director, stars hope film spurs talk about race

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 9:54 pm 07/25/2017 09:54pm
Share
Cast members from the movie "Detroit" pose on the red carpet at the Fox Theatre, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Detroit. The movie, directed by Kathryn Bigelow is set in the summer of 1967 where rioting and civil unrest teared apart the city of Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — The actors and filmmakers from “Detroit” say they hope the new movie about the deadly 1967 riot in the city spurs a dialogue about race in America.

Director Kathryn Bigelow was among those who walked the red carpet ahead of the film’s premiere Tuesday evening in its namesake city.

The Oscar winner says the movie “created an opportunity to humanize the unthinkable.”

Out Aug. 4, “Detroit” takes place amid the uprising of African-Americans sparked by a police raid of an after-hours club. The riot left 43 dead and led to the deployment of National Guardsmen to a city in flames.

Actor Anthony Mackie says the film gives people the chance to know “where we were, see where we are and from this point do something different.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

A Monday morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?