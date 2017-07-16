Deputy shot, wounded while answering domestic incident call

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been shot and wounded, and authorities have surrounded the house where it happened.

Local news media report the deputy was shot Sunday in a subdivision in Forsyth County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that the wounded deputy was treated at a hospital and released, and is “doing well.” The Facebook post said the deputy was shot while answering a domestic incident call, and the shooter is believed to be still inside the house.

The sheriff’s office post said its negotiators and SWAT team members, along with a SWAT team from neighboring Cherokee County, have the house surrounded.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been called in to assist.

