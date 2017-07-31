501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Death of man 22…

Death of man 22 years after shooting is ruled a homicide

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 4:04 pm 07/31/2017 04:04pm
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The death of a Pittsburgh man more than two decades after he was shot has been ruled a homicide, but officials said that designation doesn’t necessarily indicate a criminal act occurred.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office attributed Thursday’s death of 41-year-old Robert Minor to conditions stemming from the 1995 gunshot wound.

“His death this past week would not have occurred if he were not paralyzed/bedridden and the paralysis would not have occurred if not for his being shot,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement Monday. “Therefore, the determination of the office is that the death was a homicide — meaning that the death was a result of the direct actions of another person. It is not a determination related to criminality.”

News accounts at the time indicated that Minor, then 19, was shot in the back in September 1995 in Westgate Village. Another man was shot in the thigh. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that police said then they had no motive or suspects and the victims weren’t talking.

In 2013, Minor told the paper that he was a paraplegic stemming from a 1995 shooting. He was interviewed because his son was one of four youths wounded in an ambush-style attack outside a high school.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?