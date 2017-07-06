DC Lottery

WASHINGTON (AP) _ These Dist. of Columbia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
1-7-4
(one, seven, four)
8-3-1-3
(eight, three, one, three)
3-0-9-0-2
(three, zero, nine, zero, two)
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
Estimated jackpot: $140 million
