501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Daughter of comedian Stan…

Daughter of comedian Stan Laurel dies at 89

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 2:43 pm 07/29/2017 02:43pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lois Laurel Hawes, the daughter of famed comedian Stan Laurel, has died. She was 89.

A family statement says Hawes died late Friday night at a Los Angeles hospital after a long illness.

Her mother was Laurel’s first wife, Lois Neilson.

Laurel and his partner, Oliver Hardy, had decades of success. They wore trademark bowler hats and Laurel played the dim-witted sidekick to the pompous Hardy. They made more than 100 films, but Laurel retired after Hardy died in 1957.

Laurel died in 1965.

Hawes made uncredited appearances in several of their productions.

She was married to “Gone With the Wind” actor Rand Brooks and later to actor Tony Hawes.

She’s survived by a daughter, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?