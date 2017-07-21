Dakota Access developer gets OK to replace trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have approved a plan by the developer of the Dakota Access pipeline to replace trees removed during construction.

But the permission won’t impact an upcoming decision on whether Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners is fined for removing too many.

ETP is replacing two trees for every one removed. A spokeswoman says the work has been stalled by drought and won’t be completed for another year. A landowner group also is trying to address concerns with the company.

The Public Service Commission has scheduled a hearing next month on whether too many trees were removed.

Commissioner Julie Fedorchak says the replacement plan isn’t part of the discussion, nor will the company’s planting of two trees for every one removed be a possible mitigating factor in any decision on fines.

