Cuomo to meet with US transportation chief amid transit woes

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 9:27 pm 07/25/2017 09:27pm
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor is headed to Washington to meet with U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao amid New York City’s ongoing transit troubles.

In a statement, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) said Wednesday’s meeting would focus on long-delayed plans to build a new Hudson River tunnel to relieve congestion on busy rail lines coming from New Jersey and beyond.

Cuomo says it’s essential that the project, known as the Gateway Tunnel, moves forward. He says the tunnel could turn out to be “the most important” transportation project in the region, which transit advocates say has a long list of critical needs.

The visit comes as the New York City metropolitan area has faced mounting transit problems, including derailments, breakdowns and delays.

