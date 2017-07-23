501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Cuba's public face of…

Cuba’s public face of diplomacy with US leaving post

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 3:20 pm 07/23/2017 03:20pm
Share

Cuban officials say the public face of the country’s diplomatic opening with the United States is leaving her post to become ambassador to Canada.

Josefina Vidal was sworn in to her new role Sunday at a ceremony presided over by President Raul Castro, according to Cuban media.

Officials said Vidal’s deputy Gustavo Machin would also leave the division of U.S. affairs to become ambassador to Spain.

Vidal and Machin were given unusual rein to talk publicly about Cuba’s relations with Washington. Both offered regular briefings to journalists about the state of diplomatic ties, which were re-established two years ago.

The Cuban government did not immediately say who would take their places.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Europe News Government News Latest News Latin America News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?