Court orders resentencing in military child abuse case

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 11:23 pm 07/06/2017 11:23pm
FILE - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, John Jackson, left, and his wife Carolyn Jackson, of Mount Holly, N.J., walk out of Martin Luther King, Jr. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. A federal appeals court ordered a new sentencing for the former Army major and his wife on Thursday, July 6, 2017. A jury in 2015 sentenced John Jackson to probation and Carolyn Jackson to two years in prison after convicting them of abusing their three young foster children over several years. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a new sentencing for a former Army major and his wife convicted of child endangerment, after prosecutors argued their initial sentences were too lenient.

A jury in 2015 convicted John and Carolyn Jackson on multiple counts, and a judge sentenced John Jackson to probation and Carolyn Jackson to two years in prison. Prosecutors had sought sentences of between 15 and 20 years.

The couple lived at Picatinny Arsenal with their biological and foster children.

The appeals court wrote Thursday the judge made several errors at sentencing. It calls the sentences “substantively unreasonable.”

Prosecutors presented evidence the children had suffered broken bones and were severely underweight and developmentally delayed.

Defense attorneys argued the Jacksons’ child-rearing methods might have been unconventional but weren’t criminal.

This story has been corrected to show that a jury in 2015 convicted John and Carolyn Jackson on multiple counts, and a judge sentenced John Jackson to probation and Carolyn Jackson to two years in prison.

