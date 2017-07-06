Court orders resentencing in military child abuse case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered a new sentencing for a former Army major and his wife convicted of child endangerment, after prosecutors argued their initial sentences were too lenient.

A jury in 2015 convicted John and Carolyn Jackson on multiple counts, and a judge sentenced John Jackson to probation and Carolyn Jackson to two years in prison. Prosecutors had sought sentences of between 15 and 20 years.

The couple lived at Picatinny Arsenal with their biological and foster children.

The appeals court wrote Thursday the judge made several errors at sentencing. It calls the sentences “substantively unreasonable.”

Prosecutors presented evidence the children had suffered broken bones and were severely underweight and developmentally delayed.

Defense attorneys argued the Jacksons’ child-rearing methods might have been unconventional but weren’t criminal.

