501.5
Couple hugged before laying on train tracks in suicide pact

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 9:40 am 07/28/2017 09:40am
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A conductor told investigators in Florida that he unsuccessfully tried to stop his train when he saw a couple hug and lay down on the tracks in an apparent suicide pact.

Delray Beach police spokeswoman Dani Moschella says the man and woman, both homeless and 29 years of age, remained in critical condition after being hit by the train Wednesday. Police say they are the fourth and fifth people hit by trains this week and investigators say most were suicide attempts.

The SunSentinel reports Tri-Rail, which operates commuter trains in South Florida is considering using drones to monitor the tracks to deter suicides. The agency also plans to place signs encouraging people to call the 211 suicide prevention helpline.

Police are investigating but say the conductor tried to stop.

