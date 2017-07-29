501.5
Couple dies in apparent suicide after jump from window

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 2:43 pm 07/29/2017 02:43pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a Manhattan couple apparently distraught over their finances jumped from the man’s ninth-floor Madison Avenue office window and died.

Fifty-three-year-old chiropractor Glenn Scarpelli and his wife Patricia Colant, 50, were found Friday morning. Police say they each had suicide notes that referenced financial problems. Chief of detectives Robert Boyce said the source of their money problems wasn’t clear, and police were looking into it.

But according to state and federal records, Scarpelli owed tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid state and federal taxes. In 2013, a Manhattan federal judge ordered him to pay nearly $62,000 after he was sued by the government for not repaying a student loan while studying at the Logan University College of Chiropractic in Chesterfield, Missouri.

The couple had two children, ages 19 and 20.

