501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Cops: Pennsylvania man gave…

Cops: Pennsylvania man gave unwitting co-worker pot brownie

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 9:08 am 07/24/2017 09:08am
Share

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been accused of giving a co-worker a brownie made with marijuana, which the woman’s son then ate.

Police say the 15-year-old boy has autism and had to be taken to the hospital because of the drugs he unwittingly ingested.

Investigators say 32-year-old Corey Emery gave the brownie to a female co-worker on July 6 because he wanted to know “if it really was marijuana” inside. Police say Emery acknowledged he didn’t tell the woman he believed there was pot baked into the treat.

Emery, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested Friday. He was being held Monday in the Monroe County jail on charges including aggravated assault and drug delivery.

Emery has applied for a public defender.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?