Cops: Customer threatened to shoot someone over bad sandwich

By The Associated Press July 19, 2017 4:22 pm 07/19/2017 04:22pm
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Police in suburban Cleveland say a fast-food restaurant customer angry about the way his sandwich tasted and looked threatened to shoot somebody over it.

The South Euclid Police Department reported receiving a call Tuesday about a man storming into the Steak ‘n Shake restaurant “acting crazy,” saying he had a gun and was going to shoot someone.

Police say the 20-year-old man complained that the egg on his sandwich was runny and slimy and looked like spit.

He was in custody Wednesday pending a court appearance on an aggravated menacing charge. Police say he didn’t have a gun.

Police posted on the department Facebook page tips for better ways to deal with restaurant dissatisfaction .

Police added in the post that they don’t take special orders at “hotel SEPD.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

