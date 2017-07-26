2 Nebraska officers face assault charges in stun gun death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Omaha police officers will be charged with assault in the death last month of a mentally ill man who was shocked with a stun gun a dozen times, a Nebraska prosecutor said Wednesday.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine made the announcement in the case of two former officers who confronted 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels on June 5 at an Omaha convenience store. Scotty Payne and Ryan McClarty were fired from the Omaha Police Department this month based on the recommendation of police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

Kleine said he’s charging Payne with second-degree assault, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He said he’s charging McClarty with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison.

Officials say Bearheels died after being shocked 12 times with a Taser, punched and dragged by his hair by the officers. Police alleged they were responding to a call at a convenience store for a disturbance involving a person who was refusing to leave the store.

According to his family, Bearheels had mental illnesses and was lost in Omaha after being kicked off an interstate bus going from South Dakota to Oklahoma. Relatives believe Bearheels had stopped taking his medicine.

Police say Bearheels was acting erratically and fought officers’ efforts to take him into custody outside the convenience store. After being shocked with a stun gun, Bearheels was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.