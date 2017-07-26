Conviction upheld for priest who abused Honduran orphans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The sentence and conviction of a Pennsylvania priest accused of sexually abusing orphans during mission trips to Honduras have been upheld by a federal appeals court.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday also denied Joseph Maurizio’s motion for a new trial.

Seventy-one-year-old Maurizio, of Central City in Somerset County, was convicted last year of sexually abusing two children and using diocesan funds to facilitate abuse. U.S. Bureau of Prison records show Maurizio is incarcerated at a low-security federal prison in Ohio with a projected release date of April 2029.

His appeal attorney, Thomas Farrell, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the latest ruling.

