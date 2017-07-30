501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Congressman to fulfill assault…

Congressman to fulfill assault sentence with nonprofit

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 2:21 pm 07/30/2017 02:21pm
Share

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana0 U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will work off his sentence for assaulting a reporter by volunteering for an organization that builds custom wheelchairs for children.

The Republican was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service as part of his sentence for attacking Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the day before Gianforte was elected in the May 25 special congressional election.

Gallatin County Court Services director Steve Ette says the congressman will work with ROC Wheels, a Bozeman nonprofit organization.

Ette tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2hecIwZ ) that Gianforte is working with ROC Wheels on when and how his hours will be completed. He has until Nov. 28.

Gianforte also must complete 20 hours of anger-management counseling after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in June. He told the court he will be seeing a Bozeman therapist.

___

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?