501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Confederate emblem protested outside…

Confederate emblem protested outside legislative conference

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 2:20 pm 07/31/2017 02:20pm
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Confederate battle emblem on the Mississippi flag is prompting protests at a regional legislative meeting.

Lawmakers and staff members from 15 states are in Biloxi, Mississippi, for the Southern Legislative Conference annual meeting.

They are having policy discussions that cut across state lines. But most members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus are boycotting the meeting because of the flag, and several other people protested the banner Saturday outside the opening reception.

Mississippi has the last state flag with the Confederate symbol. Critics see the symbol as racist.

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn is chairman of the Southern Legislative Conference .

Gunn says the Confederate emblem is offensive and should be removed from the flag, but he says there’s no consensus in the state House to make the change.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?