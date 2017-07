CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 Costa Rica 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Honduras 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 French Guiana 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Friday, July 7 At Harrison, N.J.

Canada 4, French Guiana 2

Costa Rica 1, Honduras 0

Tuesday, July 11 At Houston

Costa Rica 1, Canada 1, tie

Honduras 0, French Guiana 0, tie

Friday, July 14 At Frisco, Texas

Costa Rica vs. French Guiana, 7:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Honduras, 10 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts United States 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Panama 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Martinique 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Nicaragua 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 Saturday, July 8

At Nashville, Tenn.

United States 1, Panama 1

Martinique 2, Nicaragua 0

Wednesday, July 12 At Tampa, Fla.

Panama 2, Nicaragua 1

United States 3, Martinique 2

Saturday, July 15 At Cleveland

Panama vs. Martinique, 4:30 p.m.

Nicaragua vs. United States, 7 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Jamaica 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 Mexico 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 El Salvador 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Curacao 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 Sunday, July 9 At San Diego

Jamaica 2, Curacao 0

Mexico 3, El Salvador 1

Thursday, July 13 At Denver

El Salvador 2, Curacao 0

Mexico 0, Jamaica 0

Sunday, July 16 At San Antonio

Jamaica vs. El Salvador, 6 p.m.

Curacao vs. Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS Wednesday, July 19 At Philadelphia Quarterfinal One

Group A winner vs. Group B second place, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal Two

Group B winner vs. Group A or C third place, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 At Glendale, Ariz. Quarterfinal Three

Group C winner vs. Group A or B third place, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal Four

Group C second place vs. Group A second place, 10:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS Saturday, July 22 At Arlington, Texas

Quarterfinal One winner vs. Quarterfinal Two winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 At Pasadena, Calif.

Quarterfinal Three winner vs. Quarterfinal Four winner, 9 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Wednesday, July 26

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 9:30 p.m.

