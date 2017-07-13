Coast Guard repatriates 121 Haitian migrants found at sea

501.5
July 13, 2017
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 121 Haitian migrants found in the Atlantic Ocean, the largest repatriation of migrants in more than a year.

A Coast Guard cutter encountered the overloaded boat about 22 miles (35 kilomters) south of Great Inagua, Bahamas, on Tuesday. The Coast Guard returned the migrants to Cap-Hatien, Haiti, on Wednesday after providing them with food, water and medical treatment.

The Coast Guard reports that 1,028 migrants have been found attempting to illegally enter the United States via the Florida Straits, Atlantic and Caribbean Sea since Oct. 1.

