501

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » Coast Guard along Great…

Coast Guard along Great Lakes seeing increase in hoax calls

By The Associated Press July 1, 2017 10:23 am 07/01/2017 10:23am
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard stations that watch over the Great Lakes say they’re seeing a huge jump in fake distress calls.

The Coast Guard says more than 160 hoax calls have been made across the Great Lakes so far this year. That’s nearly triple the number they had at this time last year.

Capt. Joseph McGilley of the Coast Guard’s Cleveland-based Great Lakes unit says hoax calls put boaters at risk because they can divert search and rescue responders during real emergencies.

People making fake distress calls that come in by phone and marine radio can face up to six years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » National News » Coast Guard along Great…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News