Co-workers of woman slain during mass shooting ‘devastated’

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 8:13 am 07/13/2017 08:13am
This July 9, 2017 photo shows a home in Colerain Township, Ohio, that was the scene of a deadly shooting Saturday, July 8, at a gender reveal party. Colerain Township police said multiple gunmen opened fire at the house party. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A co-worker of an Indiana woman killed during a mass shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio says the last thing he told her before she left work last week was to be safe.

The Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2vfT1Hj ) 22-year-old Autum Garrett’s supervisor at a Huntington, Indiana, manufacturing plant says Garrett’s co-workers are “devastated.”

Eight people were wounded Saturday night, including the pregnant woman and three children, when two men entered a suburban Cincinnati home and began shooting.

Garrett’s husband, Bryan, was shot in the eye. The couple’s two children were among the wounded.

The pregnant woman lost the child, a boy, after being shot in the leg.

No suspects have been arrested. An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 to reward for information.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

